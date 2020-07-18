John Lewis, racial equality champion and US Congressman, dies

Duale Omar RT @nytimes: Breaking News: John Lewis has died at 80. A towering figure in the historic struggle for racial equality, he carried a mantle… 6 seconds ago

Sheen Huang RT @yashar: John Lewis, a son of sharecroppers and an apostle of nonviolence who was bloodied at Selma and across the Jim Crow South in the… 17 seconds ago

Mario Dub Wow, didn’t expect this to hurt like it does. May his soul rest eternally RT @nytimes: Breaking News: John Lewis h… https://t.co/RV1AyiBkuA 25 seconds ago

Inside the Issues RT @EmNewsDC: TONIGHT | Rep. John Lewis dies at 80. Lewis marched in Selma, on Washington, fighting for racial equality and justice. Pres… 26 seconds ago

The Black Media Maven Representative John Lewis, a son of sharecroppers and an apostle of nonviolence who was bloodied at Selma and acros… https://t.co/8EPHs4ailW 37 seconds ago

Em Nguyen TONIGHT | Rep. John Lewis dies at 80. Lewis marched in Selma, on Washington, fighting for racial equality and just… https://t.co/H1SmTqU746 45 seconds ago