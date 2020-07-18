Global  
 

John Lewis’ legacy shaped in 1965 on ‘Bloody Sunday’

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 July 2020
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — John Lewis saw the line of Alabama state troopers a few hundred yards away as he led hundreds of marchers to the apex of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on March 7, 1965. Armed with gas canisters and nightsticks, the troopers were flanked by horse-riding members of the sheriff’s posse. […]
