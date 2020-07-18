Joe Biden warns of US election meddling by Russia and China

Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick



[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31 Published 9 hours ago

US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump



A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 20 hours ago