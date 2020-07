You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sushant Singh Death: Maharashtra Minister says 'No need for CBI probe' | Oneindia News



As the clamour grows for a CBI probe in late bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in a turn of event..Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that The Mumbai police is capable of handling.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:11 Published 19 hours ago Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah for CBI probe



Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in his death case. She took to Twitter saying, β€œI request you with.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37 Published 2 days ago Accused in death of WB BJP leader sent to 10-day police custody



An accused in the death of Bahartiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader, Debendra Nath Roy, has been sent to police custody for 10 days. Niloy Singh was produced before a court in Raiganj of Uttar Dinajpur.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this