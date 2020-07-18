Global  
 

Floods kill 14 in China as water peaks at Three Gorges Dam

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — At least 14 people have died in the latest round of seasonal rains and flooding in southern China, as soldiers and workers built makeshift barriers with sandbags and rocks Saturday to keep the Yangtze River and its tributaries at bay. Three floodgates of the Three Gorges Dam that spans the Yangtze were […]
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: China's Three Gorges Dam Is Not Stopping Floods

China's Three Gorges Dam Is Not Stopping Floods 01:28

 SHANGHAI — Reuters reports that China's Yangtze tributary is seeing record-setting water levels and deadly floods, as experts increasingly question whether the Three Gorges Dam can do the job it was designed for: keeping severe floods at bay. China started building the Three Gorges Dam in 1996...

World's biggest helicopter used to drop stones to prevent dam break in China [Video]

World's biggest helicopter used to drop stones to prevent dam break in China

The world's biggest helicopter was used to drop stones to prevent the dam break in central China. The video, shot in Yangxin County in Hubei Province on July 16, shows 27,000,000-square-metre..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published
Chinese dam opens nine gates to discharge floodwater after heavy rains [Video]

Chinese dam opens nine gates to discharge floodwater after heavy rains

A dam in eastern China opened its floodgates on July 7 to discharge massive floodwater after heavy rainfall hit the area. The spectacular video, shot in Chun'an County in Zhejiang Province, shows a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published
Three killed after mudslide hits southern China [Video]

Three killed after mudslide hits southern China

Three people were killed after a mudslide hit southern China on Monday (July 6). The video, shot in Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province, shows firefighters and police..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published

China flooding: 14 killed at Three Gorges Dam on Yangtze River as water peaks

 At least 14 people have died in the latest round of seasonal rains and flooding in southern China, as soldiers and workers built makeshift barriers with sandbags...
FOXNews.com

China’s mighty Yangtze nears crest again, new floods feared

 BEIJING (AP) — Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction. The seasonal floods...
Seattle Times

Record floods raise questions about China's Three Gorges Dam

 As many as 33 rivers in China have risen to record levels, and the country is bracing brace for another "grim" week of torrential rain.
The Age


