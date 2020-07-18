Floods kill 14 in China as water peaks at Three Gorges Dam Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

BEIJING (AP) — At least 14 people have died in the latest round of seasonal rains and flooding in southern China, as soldiers and workers built makeshift barriers with sandbags and rocks Saturday to keep the Yangtze River and its tributaries at bay. Three floodgates of the Three Gorges Dam that spans the Yangtze were […]


