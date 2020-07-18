Floods kill 14 in China as water peaks at Three Gorges Dam
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — At least 14 people have died in the latest round of seasonal rains and flooding in southern China, as soldiers and workers built makeshift barriers with sandbags and rocks Saturday to keep the Yangtze River and its tributaries at bay. Three floodgates of the Three Gorges Dam that spans the Yangtze were […]
SHANGHAI — Reuters reports that China's Yangtze tributary is seeing record-setting water levels and deadly floods, as experts increasingly question whether the Three Gorges Dam can do the job it was designed for: keeping severe floods at bay.
China started building the Three Gorges Dam in 1996...