'You'll never win a grand final – I want out': Matterson's parting shot at Tigers Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Tigers have lit the fuse before their clash with the Eels this week, with a joint-venture source claiming Ryan Matterson left the club after a parting shot. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this