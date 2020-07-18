|
The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
(CNN)Two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died Friday, a major loss for a nation still grappling with protests and demands for racial equality decades after their struggle. John Robert Lewis died at age 80 after a battle with cancer. Rev. Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian died at age 95 of natural causes. Both men were the epitome of "good trouble" -- Lewis' favorite saying and approach to confronting injustices guided by his belief in nonviolence. They worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the forefront of the historic struggle for racial justice in the 1960s. At the time, their bloody beatings during protests shocked the nation and galvanized support that...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil rights leader
Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published
John Lewis, lion of US civil rights , dies at 80John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress in the new millennium, has..
USATODAY.com
Obituary: Representative John LewisJohn Lewis forged his legacy as a champion for civil rights and racial equality in the 1960s.
BBC News
'We have lost a giant': Reaction to death of Congressman John LewisHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Friday, saying, "Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."
USATODAY.com
Martin Luther King Jr. American activist and leader in the civil rights movement
C.T. Vivian, civil rights giant and field general for MLK, dead at 95C.T. Vivian was a close associate of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a prominent leader in the nonviolent struggle for racial justice.
USATODAY.com
C.T. Vivian, Civil Rights Leader, Is Dead at 95A close associate of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he was a disciplined advocate of nonviolence in the battle for racial justice.
NYTimes.com
Rev. C.T. Vivian: The civil rights icon's life in picturesThe civil rights leader and former aide to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. died on July 17, 2020 in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
C.T. Vivian, Civil Rights Icon, Is Dead at 95A close associate of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he was a disciplined advocate of nonviolence in the battle for racial justice.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this