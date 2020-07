You Might Like

Related news from verified sources France: Arson suspected after major fire at Nantes Cathedral A fire broke out in the interior portion of the Nantes Cathedral, where 100 firefighters where deployed to control the blaze. The cathedral's large pipe organ...

Deutsche Welle 44 minutes ago



Fire destroys organ, shatters stained glass at Nantes cathedral in France French prosecutors said they had opened an arson inquiry after fire damaged a cathedral in the city of Nantes on Saturday.

Hindu 1 hour ago Also reported by • Al Jazeera



Tweets about this