Iran estimates it has 25 million coronavirus infections
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president on Saturday estimated as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak’s beginning, as he urged the public to take the pandemic seriously, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. President Hassan Rouhani cited a new Iranian Health Ministry study in offering the […]
India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The government data put total cases recorded since the outbreak began in the country at 1,003,832 with...
40 Stranded Indian fishermen returned from Iran on July 15. Fishermen were stuck in Iran from over 4 months after coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed. Fishermen belong to districts of Kanyakumari,..