Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran estimates it has 25 million coronavirus infections

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president on Saturday estimated as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak’s beginning, as he urged the public to take the pandemic seriously, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. President Hassan Rouhani cited a new Iranian Health Ministry study in offering the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News 01:49

 India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The government data put total cases recorded since the outbreak began in the country at 1,003,832 with...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

40 stranded Indian fishermen return from Iran [Video]

40 stranded Indian fishermen return from Iran

40 Stranded Indian fishermen returned from Iran on July 15. Fishermen were stuck in Iran from over 4 months after coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed. Fishermen belong to districts of Kanyakumari,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Iran reports highest one-day COVID-19 deaths since outbreak [Video]

Iran reports highest one-day COVID-19 deaths since outbreak

Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak there in February.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Around the World in 90 Seconds: July 7, 2020 [Video]

Around the World in 90 Seconds: July 7, 2020

Coronavirus cases continue to surge worldwide, including in Brazil where President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed and in Australia where lockdowns are in place. Iran faces a second wave of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this