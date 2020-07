You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Guardiola: Manchester City won’t apologise for spending money to succeed



Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no reason to apologise for their vast spending.The City manager feels the club have been completely exonerated after successfully overturning their two-year.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 4 days ago Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp



Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. . Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:21 Published 4 days ago Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this