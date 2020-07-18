Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton on Hungarian Grand Prix pole position

BBC News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton beats team-mate Valtteri Bottas to lead a Mercedes one-two in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:56

 Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first win of the season.Mercedes recorded two wins from two races in Austria and look set to dominate the 2020 season once more.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Hamilton fastest in Hungarian GP first practice

 Lewis Hamilton heads team-mate Valtteri Bottas to a Mercedes one-two in first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Hamilton calls on F1 teams to be "accountable" in fight against racism

 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has called for more action from the nine other Formula 1 teams in their anti-racism messaging, saying they must "hold themselves..
WorldNews

Hungarian Grand Prix Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel fastest in Hungarian Grand Prix second practice

 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel heads Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes in a wet second practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Finnish racing driver

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice as Ricciardo crashes

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second practice at the Styrian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Mercedes (marque) Mercedes (marque) former brand of the Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft

