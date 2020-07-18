Thousands in Bangkok rally against Thai government
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () BANGKOK (AP) — Several thousand anti-government protesters rallied in Thailand’s capital on Saturday to call for a new constitution, new elections and an end to repressive laws. Chanting and waving placards, the demonstrators, comprising mainly younger Thais, converged on Bangkok’s iconic Democracy Monument in the old part of the city, a popular venue for dissent. […]
Police guard the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok, Thailand, today (June 15) following protests against the disappearance of a Thai activist who was kidnapped in the neighbouring country nearly two..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:38Published
Tweets about this
World News Now Thousands in Bangkok rally against Thai government https://t.co/tgBssICjRE 5 minutes ago
Zla Official Thousands in Bangkok rally against Thai government 12 minutes ago