Thousands in Bangkok rally against Thai government

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — Several thousand anti-government protesters rallied in Thailand’s capital on Saturday to call for a new constitution, new elections and an end to repressive laws. Chanting and waving placards, the demonstrators, comprising mainly younger Thais, converged on Bangkok’s iconic Democracy Monument in the old part of the city, a popular venue for dissent. […]
