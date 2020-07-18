Global  
 

World records 1 million coronavirus cases in 100 hours

WorldNews Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
World records 1 million coronavirus cases in 100 hoursGlobal coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours. Track live updates on coronavirus here The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach 1 million cases. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 millionrecorded on July 13. The United States, with more than 3.6 million confirmed cases, is still seeing...
Brazil's coronavirus infections have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control.

in last 24 hours, 1,986 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the

With over 35,000 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India touched the grim milestone of over 1 million Covid cases.

 The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 5,90,000 people worldwide in almost seven months
The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach 1 million cases. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases
India has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past four days, as the country struggles to gain control of the worsening pandemic.
