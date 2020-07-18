Global  
 

Big Sean Posts Heartfelt Messsage on Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera’s Passing

Saturday, 18 July 2020
Still “grieving and in shock,” Big Sean took to Instagram early Saturday morning to post a heartfelt message about the late Naya Rivera who was found dead on Wednesday in a drowning incident. Sean and Rivera dated in were engaged in 2013. “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also...
News video: Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning 00:39

 An autopsy has been issued by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. It has officially ruled that actress Naya Rivera died as a result of drowning. "The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. Official...

