Big Sean Posts Heartfelt Messsage on Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera’s Passing

Instagram launches new Shop section powered by Facebook Pay



After testing a new navigation feature for its shopping destination a more prominent position, tech giant Instagram on Friday moved a step ahead with its plans to promote the platform as a place for shopping as it launched the new Instagram Shop. According to The Verge, the Shop is a section in the Instagram application that can be accessed from the Explore menu and is a curated feed of all the items on sale by different merchants on the platform. The redefined Shop is powered by its parent company Facebook's payment gateway - Facebook Pay - for purchases and donations in America.

