Elon Musk Pumps Dogecoin, BTC Remains Asleep: Saturday Market Watch

WorldNews Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk Pumps Dogecoin, BTC Remains Asleep: Saturday Market WatchAlthough the Twitter hack had some delayed effects on Bitcoin, the downward move was quickly disbanded, and BTC remained relatively calm. The altcoin market is again showing signs of volatility with numerous examples of double-digit gainers and losers, including Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin. Bitcoin Chills On Friday The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been stalled in a tight range from $9,000 to $9,300 for over a week now. The events that transpired a few days ago, namely the infamous...
News video: Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The...

Twitter hackers manipulated staff to access internal systems

 The firm says it is "embarrassed and sorry" for the hack that saw celebrities tweet a Bitcoin scam.
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive double the amount back.

Riot Blockchain Boosts Its Hash Rate By 45% With 1,000 New Antminers

 Publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Riot Blockchain expects to increase its hash rate by 45% after receiving 1,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers. The batch of..
Twitter hack: FBI investigates attack

 Washington, July 17 (IANS) The FBI has launched an investigation after hackers hijacked Twitter accounts of a number of high-profile US figures in an apparent..
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

The Dogecoin Price Just Keeps Going Up

 Dogecoin has been spiking hard all week, and crypto analysts everywhere are desperate to find out why. Why Is Dogecoin Pumping So Wildly? The currency initially..
Rapper Kanye West announces US Presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support | Oneindia News [Video]

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive..

Kanye West announces presidential bid [Video]

American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk. Emer McCarthy reports.

Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX [Video]

Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility. A photo showed..

Elon Musk Sees ‘Dogecoin Standard’ Future — DOGE Price Rises 14% Tesla CEO Elon Musk trolled the crypto community once again with a tweet about Dogecoin as DOGE price reacts upward.
Dogecoin Margin Trading and Saving Accounts Now on OKEx The announcement follows a Dogecoin marketing campaign that caused the coin’s price to surge 124% in two days.
Dogecoin Surges, Coinbase Rumors, Brave Legal Threats: Hodler’s Digest, July 6–12 Bitcoin has practically turned into a stablecoin, Dogecoin has experienced a huge resurgence in popularity, and Coinbase might be preparing to list on the stock...
