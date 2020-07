Atalanta held to 1-1 draw at Verona in Serie A Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s push for second spot was hampered by a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday. Duván Zapata took advantage of a mistake to give Atalanta the lead in the 50th minute but Matteo Pessina — who is on loan from Atalanta — leveled nine minutes later. The result […] 👓 View full article

