Madrid to wrap up championship campaign in Spain at Leganés Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid will culminate its championship-winning campaign in the Spanish league on Sunday when it crosses the capital to visit a Leganés team that must win to have a chance of avoiding relegation. Madrid clinched its first league title in three seasons on Thursday when it beat Villarreal 2-1 […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this