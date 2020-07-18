Vintage dress, no Prince Andrew in Beatrice’s wedding photos
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress loaned to her by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace said Saturday as it released official photographs from the private family event. The queen’s granddaughter and the property tycoon were married Friday in the Royal Chapel of All […]
Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Queen Elizabeth, 94, and the Duke of...
Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended..