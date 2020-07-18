|
Arteta outwits Guardiola: Arsenal beats City in FA Cup semi
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Seven months after leaving Pep Guardiola’s side, Mikel Arteta outwitted his mentor to ensure his first season as Arsenal manager will end with an FA Cup final. In only his 25th match as a manager, Arteta masterminded a 2-0 victory — secured by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double — that ended Manchester City’s title […]
