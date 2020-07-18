Global  
 

Arteta outwits Guardiola: Arsenal beats City in FA Cup semi

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Seven months after leaving Pep Guardiola’s side, Mikel Arteta outwitted his mentor to ensure his first season as Arsenal manager will end with an FA Cup final. In only his 25th match as a manager, Arteta masterminded a 2-0 victory — secured by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double — that ended Manchester City’s title […]
Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final

 Guardiola says Arteta has built team spirit at Arsenal

