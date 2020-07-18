Global  
 

Andrzej Duda, new Polish president, almost a clone of Donald Trump

Andrzej Duda, new Polish president, almost a clone of Donald TrumpFew people outside of Poland care about the outcome of last Sunday’s presidential election there, but maybe they should. Andrzej Duda is practically a Polish clone of Donald Trump – who will also be seeking reelection less than four months from now – and Duda squeaked out a victory. Duda only got 51.2% of the vote against 48.8% for his liberal opponent, but Trump doesn’t even need that many votes. The Poles vote for their president directly, but gerrymandered electoral districts and the Electoral College system in the United States let Trump won last time with only 46.1% of the popular vote. He could do it again. It’s not a perfect comparison, of course. Duda is...
Andrzej Duda Andrzej Duda Polish politician, President of Poland

Russian prankster gets through by phone to Polish president

 WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian prankster posing as the U.N. secretary-general, managed to get through to Poland’s reelected president, Andrzej Duda, on the..
WorldNews
Polish gay activists' fears after Duda vote win [Video]

Polish gay activists' fears after Duda vote win

For Jakub Kwiecinski and Dawid Mycek, Polish gay couple and LGBT activists, the election win of incumbent president Andrzej Duda comes with fear and disappointment. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves' [Video]

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'

Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her colleagues in public health say she's signed her own reputation's death certificate. In April, Trump talked about using disinfectant and light as a cure for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Birx did not disagree. Her reputation is finished. I feel she has signed her fate in blood with these guys.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrests

 Elected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews
Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence [Video]

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence

President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work. Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN. Trump is calling her "a mess" and alleging she wrote "untruthful things." The tell-all book is "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." It went on sale Tuesday and portrays the President in an unflattering light.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

This week in the EU: Turkey tensions, Polish elections and vaccine politics [Video]

This week in the EU: Turkey tensions, Polish elections and vaccine politics

This week in the EU: Turkey tensions, Polish elections and vaccine politics

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:57Published
Bulgaria protests should make Europe fear 'another Poland or Hungary' [Video]

Bulgaria protests should make Europe fear 'another Poland or Hungary'

Bulgaria protests should make Europe fear 'another Poland or Hungary'

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:45Published

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects the President and Vice President of the United States


LGBT rights activists cover Polish embassy doors with signs in London [Video]

LGBT rights activists cover Polish embassy doors with signs in London

LGBT rights activists covered the doors to the Embassy of Poland in central London with rainbow flags and signs on Saturday (July 18) following the reelection of President Andrzej Duda. Duda has..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:26Published
Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush [Video]

Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush

The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved. Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week. They were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
President Trump Attacks Mary Trump: She 'Knows Little About Me' [Video]

President Trump Attacks Mary Trump: She 'Knows Little About Me'

President Trump slammed Mary Trump.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

What's keeping Trump's Twitter from being hacked? A White House digital fortress — and perhaps some special help from Twitter

What's keeping Trump's Twitter from being hacked? A White House digital fortress — and perhaps some special help from Twitter · A massive, humiliating hack this week targeted some of Twitter's most important users like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Jeff Bezos. But President Donald...
Business Insider

Rachel Maddow’s Mary Trump Interview Sets Ratings Records for Show and MSNBC

 Rachel Maddow’s interview with Mary Trump paid off in a huge way, breaking records for her show and for MSNBC, as well as winning the night...
The Wrap

The Trump campaign is running several anti-TikTok ads on Facebook and Instagram accusing the Chinese app of 'spying on you'

The Trump campaign is running several anti-TikTok ads on Facebook and Instagram accusing the Chinese app of 'spying on you' · The Trump campaign is now running political ads on Facebook and Instagram that accuse TikTok of "spying" on users. · The ads, launched Friday, encourage...
Business Insider


