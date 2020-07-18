Andrzej Duda, new Polish president, almost a clone of Donald Trump Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Few people outside of Poland care about the outcome of last Sunday's presidential election there, but maybe they should. Andrzej Duda is practically a Polish clone of Donald Trump – who will also be seeking reelection less than four months from now – and Duda squeaked out a victory. Duda only got 51.2% of the vote against 48.8% for his liberal opponent, but Trump doesn't even need that many votes. The Poles vote for their president directly, but gerrymandered electoral districts and the Electoral College system in the United States let Trump won last time with only 46.1% of the popular vote. He could do it again. It's not a perfect comparison, of course. Duda is...


