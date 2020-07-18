Global  
 

RAY McGOVERN: Powell & Iraq—The Uses and Abuses of National Intelligence Estimates

WorldNews Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
RAY McGOVERN: Powell & Iraq—The Uses and Abuses of National Intelligence EstimatesThe New York Times Magazine on Friday posted “Colin Powell Still Wants Answers,” a long article by Robert Draper to appear in Sunday’s edition. The article is based on Draper’s upcoming book, To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America Into Iraq. Google Books calls it “the definitive, revelatory reckoning with arguably the most consequential decision in the history of American foreign policy.” I can hardly wait. Meanwhile, Draper’s article focuses on then Secretary of State Powell and his UN speech of Feb. 5, 2003 and the National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) upon which it is largely based. A lot of the detail will be new to most readers, not very much new to Veteran Intelligence...
