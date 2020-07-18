|
RAY McGOVERN: Powell & Iraq—The Uses and Abuses of National Intelligence Estimates
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
The New York Times Magazine on Friday posted “Colin Powell Still Wants Answers,” a long article by Robert Draper to appear in Sunday’s edition. The article is based on Draper’s upcoming book, To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America Into Iraq. Google Books calls it “the definitive, revelatory reckoning with arguably the most consequential decision in the history of American foreign policy.” I can hardly wait. Meanwhile, Draper’s article focuses on then Secretary of State Powell and his UN speech of Feb. 5, 2003 and the National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) upon which it is largely based. A lot of the detail will be new to most readers, not very much new to Veteran Intelligence...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Robert Draper American journalist
National Intelligence Estimate classified government documents
The New York Times Magazine Newspaper supplement magazine of The New York Times
Jon Stewart Spoke Out About Police Issues
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Google Books Service from Google
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
More than 40 countries accuse North Korea of breaching U.N. sanctionsNEW YORK — More than 40 countries accused North Korea on Friday of illicitly breaching a United Nations cap on refined petroleum imports and called for an..
WorldNews
UN General Assembly to go virtual for the first time in 75 yearsUnited Nations: World leaders will submit pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, the 193-member organisation..
WorldNews
What is the future of the UN in the age of impunity?As the laws of war become optional and crimes in Syria and Libya go unpunished, there are fears the body has no teeth Even at the best of times, there is a wide..
WorldNews
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit todayOther key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate..
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this