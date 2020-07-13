Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'
Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force.
And according to CNN, many of her..
Chris Lu: Rampant covid cases stalling Trump's economic recovery hopes
Former Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about the stalling economic recovery in the U.S. Plus, why he thinks America's economy will continue to suffer until..
Mike Papantonio weighs in on the bitter court battle over a book by Donald Trump's niece
The bitter court battle over a book by Donald Trump's niece continues. Host of "America's Lawyer" Mike Papantonio joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in on the headline-grabbing legal drama.
boo2600 The Doctor Versus the Denier -- Anthony Fauci’s at the pool, but Donald Trump’s in deep.
https://t.co/pWbK71VVdG 11 minutes ago
Steven Cohen Anthony Fauci Versus Donald Trump https://t.co/HhpvOpOfs6
One is a champion of truth and facts. The other is a mast… https://t.co/OpYSYnhS1h 16 minutes ago
Deck R Opinion | Anthony Fauci Versus Donald Trump - The New York Times https://t.co/ADVTuKKoS9 3 hours ago
ScanMyPhotos.com® 😷STAY HEALTHY, BE KIND, MASK UP Opinion | Anthony Fauci Versus Donald Trump - The New York Times https://t.co/xscc0Nc462 3 hours ago
Eugene Peterson Anthony Fauci Versus Donald Trump https://t.co/MqUK3Xj1VM 4 hours ago
★★★Armando Moreno★★★ Anthony Fauci Versus Donald Trump https://t.co/govSairqYD https://t.co/TVG6YTi04o 4 hours ago
Walkirie Anthony Fauci Versus Donald Trump https://t.co/mXXRt1lyVP https://t.co/5buqo3zatH 4 hours ago
MCN News Anthony Fauci Versus Donald Trump https://t.co/U8VGsrDxHb @mcn24H_Eng https://t.co/LC62J7dhA3 4 hours ago