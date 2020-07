News Radio WBEX RT @24_7_News: The Canadian government isn't letting the Blue Jays play any home games in Toronto this season. 8 seconds ago

WCJB TV20 News The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/6dp2vXXgrO 16 seconds ago

Charlene Martin RT @Sportsnet: BREAKING: The Blue Jays won't be playing their home games in Toronto this season. https://t.co/Pgp94ER8Zg 23 seconds ago

Susan Loves Cats RT @leftcoastbabe: The Blue Jays have been denied permission to play MLB games at home in Toronto this year, because the Canadian governmen… 33 seconds ago

Ben Abel RT @OT_Heroics: Just after the @BlueJays thought they were cleared to play home games in Toronto, Canadian officials have given them the bo… 37 seconds ago

Boricua Pinstripes RT @cnnbrk: Canada will not let the Toronto Blue Jays play games in Toronto during the pandemic when the baseball season begins https://t.c… 41 seconds ago

Alan Nishihara Toronto Blue Jays denied approval to play games in Canada https://t.co/UMrcAINvg2 46 seconds ago