Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus | Tripura records 171 new cases

Hindu Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in a late night statement, also informed about the death of two patients taking the toll to five.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb Across Southland

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb Across Southland 00:18

 Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while also reporting a combined 2,705 new cases.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miami Begins Handing Out Fines For No Masks [Video]

Miami Begins Handing Out Fines For No Masks

CBS4's Ty Russell reports Mayor Francis Suarez said all options are on the table, but they are starting with the mask order.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published
The Pandemic Is Nudging People To Write Their Living Wills [Video]

The Pandemic Is Nudging People To Write Their Living Wills

The COVID-19 pandemic has gotten many Americans to sit down and reflect seriously about their own mortality. As of Monday, nearly 3.8 million Americans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:43Published
Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope [Video]

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope

[NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this