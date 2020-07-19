Fans see 1st Nats exho from balcony; Harper HRs off Scherzer

Global  
 

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Max Scherzer and the reigning champion Washington Nationals played baseball’s first exhibition game in more than four months Saturday, a handful of fans watched from afar — really far, seated on a high-rise building’s glass balcony beyond left field. Nationals owner Mark Lerner and general manager Mike Rizzo each had a […]
