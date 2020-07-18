|
Sen. Marco Rubio criticized for confusing John Lewis, Elijah Cummings in remembrance
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
The picture attached to Rubio's Twitter tribute was of Elijah Cummings, who died in October last year.
