Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oregon AG sues federal agencies over Portland arrests, says tactics are similar to kidnapping

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The lawsuit comes after federal authorities allegedly injured and threatened peaceful protesters in Portland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrests

 Elected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews

Federal Officers In Portland Face Rising Opposition On Streets and In Court

 Rather than tamping down persistent protests in Portland, Ore., a militarized presence from federal officers seems to have reignited them.
NYTimes.com

Were the Actions of Federal Agents in Portland Legal?

 The Department of Homeland Security can point to federal statutes protecting property to justify the arrests of protesters in Portland, Ore., but whether they..
NYTimes.com

Portland mayor blasts Trump over federal arrests

 Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Oregon AG sues federal agencies over Portland arrests, says tactics are similar to kidnapping

 The lawsuit comes after federal authorities allegedly injured and threatened peaceful protesters in Portland.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comBBC News

Anyone can buy the same military-style gear worn by federal officers making secretive arrests in Portland

Anyone can buy the same military-style gear worn by federal officers making secretive arrests in Portland · Videos filmed in Portland, Oregon, in recent days show protesters being detained and whisked into unmarked cars by what appear to be law-enforcement officers...
Business Insider Also reported by •NYTimes.com

‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrests

‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrests Elected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being...
WorldNews Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this