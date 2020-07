Firstpost With one million people getting affected by #COVID19 the Indian Medical Association #IMA is of the view that commun… https://t.co/NLVq4ZhrBb 36 minutes ago

Anand Prasad,KPCC,Social Media RT @the_hindu: Live updates: #COVID19 took ‘gigantic form’ in U.P. as govt. did not pay attention to testing, contact tracing: Priyanka Gan… 40 minutes ago

Corona Update Bot RT @firstpost: The #WorldHealthOrganization reported a record increase in global #coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the t… 47 minutes ago

Firstpost The #WorldHealthOrganization reported a record increase in global #coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, w… https://t.co/MMrOMZozCU 47 minutes ago

Bisesh Lenka RT @IndianExpress: AIIMS panel nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin Follow #Coronavirus LIVE Updates https://t.co/ZQcXeilEy6 2 hours ago

Al Kapai RT @firstpost: According to reports, #Bengaluru Municipal Commissioner BH Anil Kumar was transferred on Saturday, a day after he said that… 2 hours ago

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Andhra Pradesh: 14-day lockdown begins in Srikakulam district #CoronavirusOutbreak #IndiaFightsCorona Live updates: 👇… 5 hours ago