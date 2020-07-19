|
Portland protests: Oregon state files lawsuit against federal US government
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The state attorney general accuses the federal government of violating citizens' rights in protests.
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Oregon AG sues federal agencies over Portland arrests, says tactics are similar to kidnappingThe lawsuit comes after federal authorities allegedly injured and threatened peaceful protesters in Portland.
USATODAY.com
‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrestsElected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews
Federal Officers In Portland Face Rising Opposition On Streets and In CourtRather than tamping down persistent protests in Portland, Ore., a militarized presence from federal officers seems to have reignited them.
NYTimes.com
Were the Actions of Federal Agents in Portland Legal?The Department of Homeland Security can point to federal statutes protecting property to justify the arrests of protesters in Portland, Ore., but whether they..
NYTimes.com
Oregon State of the United States of America
