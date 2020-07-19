Global  
 

Portland protests: Oregon state files lawsuit against federal US government

BBC News Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The state attorney general accuses the federal government of violating citizens' rights in protests.
Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Oregon AG sues federal agencies over Portland arrests, says tactics are similar to kidnapping

 The lawsuit comes after federal authorities allegedly injured and threatened peaceful protesters in Portland.
USATODAY.com

‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrests

 Elected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews

Federal Officers In Portland Face Rising Opposition On Streets and In Court

 Rather than tamping down persistent protests in Portland, Ore., a militarized presence from federal officers seems to have reignited them.
NYTimes.com

Were the Actions of Federal Agents in Portland Legal?

 The Department of Homeland Security can point to federal statutes protecting property to justify the arrests of protesters in Portland, Ore., but whether they..
NYTimes.com

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Cave’s Clues Show It’s More Than Just Oldest Outhouse in the Americas

 Preserved dung in Oregon’s Paisley Caves is helping to fill in some mysteries about some of the earliest people on our continent.
NYTimes.com

State lawmakers pass new resolution [Video]

State lawmakers pass new resolution

Today, lawmakers will continue to discuss what cuts to make to fill our $1.2B shortfall. Tuesday, lawmakers passed a resolution to ask the federal government for more help with our state's budget..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Punjab Rural Pharmacist, Forth Class Employee Association protests against state government [Video]

Punjab Rural Pharmacist, Forth Class Employee Association protests against state government

Punjab Rural Pharmacist Association and Forth Class Employee Association carried out a protest against the state government on July 13 in Ludhiana. Employees protested as irrespective of consistent..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Federal Lawsuit Claims Evidence Was Fabricated In The Wrongful Conviction Of Jordan Brown [Video]

Federal Lawsuit Claims Evidence Was Fabricated In The Wrongful Conviction Of Jordan Brown

A federal lawsuit has been filed against four former state troopers and a former state police commissioner for the wrongful conviction of a boy arrested at 11 years old; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published

