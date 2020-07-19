Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infants
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus. Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said Friday that the 85 infants are each younger than 1, but offered no other details, including how the children are suspected to have become […]
Local officials are imploring residents to help stop its spread, reports CNN.
