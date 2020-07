You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tourists nowhere to be found due to COVID-19 travel restrictions - Empty summer resorts in mid-season hits tourism income of Gre



Greece: Empty summer paradise, as tourists nowhere to be found due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Mid-season hits tourism income of Greece. It’s an unusually calm summer for tourism in Greece. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:54 Published 6 days ago Thai transgender prostitute reveals impact of coronavirus tourist ban on her income



A despondent Thai transgender prostitute has revealed the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on her income. Sam said that before the country shut down to stop the spreads of the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:12 Published on June 29, 2020 Couple release baby sea turtles, swim with adults turtles in the wild



If turtles are one of your favourite animals to see in the wild, this video will excite you beyond words. From experiencing tiny little baby golfing turtles making their way to the beach surface from.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:10 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this