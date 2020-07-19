Global  
 

Princess Beatrice-Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have low-key wedding ceremony, Queen Elizabeth-Prince Philip in attendance

DNA Sunday, 19 July 2020
Princess Beatrice wore the same tiara as her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her wedding this week
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen 01:04

 The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the...

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding [Video]

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony [Video]

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice [Video]

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Get Secretly Married!

 Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are married! The 31-year-old royal married the 37-year-old Italian businessman and property tycoon in a secret...
Just Jared

Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret Windsor wedding ceremony

 The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family,...
Belfast Telegraph

Secret royal wedding – who are Beatrice and Edoardo?

 Princess Beatrice has married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a ceremony in front of the Queen, after a planned wedding in May was postponed due to the Covid-19...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just JaredCTV News

