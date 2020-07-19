Princess Beatrice-Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have low-key wedding ceremony, Queen Elizabeth-Prince Philip in attendance

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the...
