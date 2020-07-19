Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claims

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country’s intelligence services sought to steal information about a coronavirus vaccine. Andrei Kelin said in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday that there was “no sense” in the allegations made last week by the United States, Britain and Canada. “I don’t believe in this […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Russian Hackers Reportedly Try to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Russian Hackers Reportedly Try to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data 00:52

 Russian Hackers Reportedly Try to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data According to CNBC, officials in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. believe hacker group APT29 is responsible. The same group, along with one other, was implicated in the 2016 cyber attack on the Democratic National Committee. The hackers were...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

After over six months of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 12 million people and killed over 500,000 all over the world, the clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism [Video]

Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism

From a Russian university claiming that it has successfully completed human trials of a vaccine, to Delhi's recovery rate reaching nearly 80% - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Russian envoy dismisses claims Moscow tried to steal virus vaccine research

 Russia’s ambassador to the UK has rejected claims that his country’s intelligence services tried to steal details of research into coronavirus vaccines.
Belfast Telegraph

Russia's UK ambassador rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking allegations

 Andrei Kelin says "there is no sense" to claims Russian spies tried to steal coronavirus research.
BBC News


Tweets about this