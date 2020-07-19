Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claims

Sunday, 19 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country’s intelligence services sought to steal information about a coronavirus vaccine. Andrei Kelin said in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday that there was “no sense” in the allegations made...
24-hour use only. Russia’s ambassador to the UK has rejected claims that his country’s intelligence services tried to steal details of research into coronavirus vaccines.Andrei Kelin said there was “no sense” in the allegations made by Britain, the United States and Canada.
Two men have been arrested after officers were met with violence while trying to break up “unlicensed music event” in north London, Scotland Yard said.The Metropolitan Police said residents living near the Woodberry Down Estate in Finsbury Park alerted officers to the event from 11pm on Friday night.Officers attended and attempted to get the crowd to leave but the group became hostile, the force added added.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte Charles urged Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to discuss the case of her son nearly one year on from his death during Mr Pompeo’s visit to London on Monday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
(CNN) can add giant swarms of flying ants to your 2020 scary-sounding insects Bingo card alongside murder hornets and hordes of noisy cicadas. The UK's Met Office shared radar imagery that showed the ants flying over the southeast part of the country. "It's not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise," it said in a tweet on Friday.
Residents in Ashford, Kent have expressed concern over the threat of a local lockdown of the town amid a reported rise in Covid-19 cases. Locals said they supported the powers being handed to the council rather than being decided in London. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn