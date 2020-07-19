Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claims

Canisters and bottles thrown at police in Finsbury Park



Two men have been arrested after officers were met with violence while trying to break up “unlicensed music event” in north London, Scotland Yard said.The Metropolitan Police said residents living near the Woodberry Down Estate in Finsbury Park alerted officers to the event from 11pm on Friday night.Officers attended and attempted to get the crowd to leave but the group became hostile, the force added added.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970