Donald Trump has unified America – against him

WorldNews Sunday, 19 July 2020
Donald Trump has unified America – against himDonald Trump is on the verge of accomplishing what no American president has ever achieved – a truly multi-racial, multi-class, bipartisan political coalition so encompassing it could realign US politics for years to come. Unfortunately for Trump, that coalition has come into existence to prevent...
Recovery from Covid-19 will be threatened if we don't learn to control big tech

 Last Wednesday, Twitter suffered the biggest hacking attack in its history. A scammer got into its system, probably by hacking the account of someone working in..
WorldNews

Roger Stone Uses Racial Slur on Radio Show

 Mr. Stone, while being questioned about the commutation of his sentence by President Trump, used a racial slur in referring to his interviewer, who is Black.
NYTimes.com

Andrzej Duda, new Polish president, almost a clone of Donald Trump

 Few people outside of Poland care about the outcome of last Sunday’s presidential election there, but maybe they should. Andrzej Duda is practically a Polish..
WorldNews
Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden

President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about dishwashers. Meanwhile, Trump's staffers attempted to right his faltering reelection campaign, looking to stem the steady decline of his poll numbers. In 2016, Trump's race-baiting and culture war tropes were appealing to swing voters and his core base of non-college-educated white voters.

Duration: 00:50

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep [Video]

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep

Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan..

Duration: 03:04
Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves' [Video]

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'

Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her colleagues..

Duration: 00:38
Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence [Video]

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence

President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work. Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN. Trump is..

Duration: 00:36

A new road to citizenship, hints Donald Trump

 President Donald Trump is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system in the US, the White House has said. The White House...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MashableWorldNews

Mary Trump book review: Donald Trump's father Fred painted as the true villain

 The true villain in Mary Trump's explosive tell-all book about her famous uncle, Donald Trump, is actually not the US President himself, writes Sam Clench of...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNewsMashable

Everything you need to know about Palantir, the secretive company coming for all your data

Everything you need to know about Palantir, the secretive company coming for all your data Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel was an early supporter of Donald Trump and served on the president’s transition team. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images How Palantir...
WorldNews


