Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

WorldNews Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaintTwitter disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump retweeted yesterday, citing a copyright complaint. The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park, disappeared from the president's Twitter feed with the notification: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright...
