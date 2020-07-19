|
Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Twitter disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump retweeted yesterday, citing a copyright complaint. The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park, disappeared from the president's Twitter feed with the notification: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump can ditch his advisers, but has only himself to blame(CNN)In normal presidential elections, the labors of campaign strategists don't change much. Underlying conditions in the country drive the outcome. In the..
WorldNews
Recovery from Covid-19 will be threatened if we don't learn to control big techLast Wednesday, Twitter suffered the biggest hacking attack in its history. A scammer got into its system, probably by hacking the account of someone working in..
WorldNews
Donald Trump's campaign to paint Joe Biden as mentally unfit becomes a gambleSome analysts believe the attacks could make Trump more vulnerable among senior voters as he's already lost his grip on the voting bloc.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump has unified America – against himDonald Trump is on the verge of accomplishing what no American president has ever achieved – a truly multi-racial, multi-class, bipartisan political coalition..
WorldNews
Linkin Park American alternative rock band
Linkin Park have unreleased songs featuring Chester Bennington
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:23Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this