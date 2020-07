Lampard wary of Man Utd's 'potent' front three



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard believes Manchester United have the most 'potent' attacking threat in the country ahead of their FA Cup semi-final. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:20 Published 8 hours ago

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea



Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 23 hours ago