Hamilton wins 8th Hungarian GP to equal Schumacher F1 record
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher’s single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday. Hamilton’s latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver’s 86th GP […]
Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off Valtteri Bottas by 0.107 seconds as the all-conquering Mercedes team locked out the front row for...
Lewis Hamilton comfortably triumphed to win his eighth Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, matching a unique Michael Schumacher record. Hamilton dominated from start... talkSPORT Also reported by •FOX Sports