'I'll be right eventually:' Donald Trump defends his handling of COVID-19 and the presidency

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Under siege over the coronavirus, continued protests, and bad polls versus Joe Biden, the president had a contentious interview with Fox News.
Trump can ditch his advisers, but has only himself to blame

 (CNN)In normal presidential elections, the labors of campaign strategists don't change much. Underlying conditions in the country drive the outcome. In the..
WorldNews

Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

 Twitter disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump retweeted yesterday, citing a copyright complaint. The video, which included music from the..
WorldNews

Recovery from Covid-19 will be threatened if we don't learn to control big tech

 Last Wednesday, Twitter suffered the biggest hacking attack in its history. A scammer got into its system, probably by hacking the account of someone working in..
WorldNews

Donald Trump's campaign to paint Joe Biden as mentally unfit becomes a gamble

 Some analysts believe the attacks could make Trump more vulnerable among senior voters as he's already lost his grip on the voting bloc.
USATODAY.com

HK virologist: Whistleblower or Western propaganda puppet?

 American conservative cable television news channel, Fox News, broadcast an exclusive interview of a virologist from Hong Kong Dr. Li-Meng Yan on July 13. In the..
WorldNews

Amid Outpouring of Bipartisan Tributes to John Lewis, Trump Stays Quiet

 Soon after the world learned of the passing of the civil rights icon, the president shared tweets that slammed Democrats, insulted his niece and praised a Fox..
NYTimes.com

Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Top 14 Million

 The U.S. has 3.6 million of the world’s 14.1 million COVID-19 infections. Brazil follows with two million cases and India comes in third with one million..
WorldNews
Cuomo Cuts Down AOC - Again! [Video]

Cuomo Cuts Down AOC - Again!

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez just cannot win the intellectual policy argument against NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo rejected a call from AOC to tax billionaires who live in New York state and use the money to aid people hurt by the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. Ocasio-Cortez is working to pass legislation that would tax the state's billionaires, who are worth an estimated $566.4 billion. Fox News says the bill is unfeasible and would string opposition from both parties.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

How Joe Biden's Strategy Could Help Him Win Wisconsin

 Mr. Biden is running a risk-averse campaign in states like Wisconsin, where a broad coalition of supporters is emerging. Even Republicans are noticing.
NYTimes.com

Twitter hackers ‘manipulated’ employees to access accounts

 Twitter says hackers "manipulated" some of its employees to access accounts in a high-profile attack on the social media company, including those of Democratic..
WorldNews

