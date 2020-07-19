|
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, UK: All the nasty bits of the trial - and it's all nasty
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp is suing a tabloid for libel but the real combatants at the London trial are Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, who says she was abused.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amber Heard American actress
Amber Heard made domestic violence claims to blackmail Johnny Depp, actor's friend saysIsaac Baruch tells High Court he did not see any marks on actress after alleged assault
Independent
Amber Heard didn't have a 'single mark' on her face after alleged assault, Johnny Depp's friend claimsIsaac Baruch, who has known Depp for 40 years, says she didn't seem to be wearing make-up
Independent
ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Gooding Jr, TrumpDepp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star; Cuba Gooding Jr.'s pretrial hearing set for August 11th; Mary Trump book already nearing a million..
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17Published
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
