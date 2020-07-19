Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, UK: All the nasty bits of the trial - and it's all nasty

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17