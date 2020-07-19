Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, UK: All the nasty bits of the trial - and it's all nasty

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp is suing a tabloid for libel but the real combatants at the London trial are Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, who says she was abused.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Amber Heard partied at Coachella days after alleged Johnny Depp attack

Amber Heard partied at Coachella days after alleged Johnny Depp attack 01:01

 Amber Heard displayed no visible injuries the day after she was allegedly attacked by Johnny Depp at her 30th birthday party, and continued her celebrations at the Coachella music festival, a court has heard.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Amber Heard made domestic violence claims to blackmail Johnny Depp, actor's friend says

 Isaac Baruch tells High Court he did not see any marks on actress after alleged assault
Independent

Amber Heard didn't have a 'single mark' on her face after alleged assault, Johnny Depp's friend claims

 Isaac Baruch, who has known Depp for 40 years, says she didn't seem to be wearing make-up
Independent

ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Gooding Jr, Trump

 Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star; Cuba Gooding Jr.'s pretrial hearing set for August 11th; Mary Trump book already nearing a million..
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Footage of Johnny Depp after alleged bust-up with Amber Heard [Video]

Footage of Johnny Depp after alleged bust-up with Amber Heard

Footage has been released of Johnny Depp in an elevator after an alleged bust-up with Amber Heard on May 21 2016 at their Los Angeles apartment.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify in Johnny Depp's libel trial [Video]

Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify in Johnny Depp's libel trial

Johnny Depp's former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify at his libel trial against British newspaper The Sun.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Johnny Depp Reveals His Shocking Reason for Divorcing Amber Heard... And It Involves Poo [Video]

Johnny Depp Reveals His Shocking Reason for Divorcing Amber Heard... And It Involves Poo

Johnny Depp Reveals His Shocking Reason for Divorcing Amber Heard... And It Involves Poo

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, UK: All the nasty bits of the trial - and it's all nasty

 Johnny Depp is suing a tabloid for libel but the real combatants at the London trial are Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, who says she was abused.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC News

Johnny Depp lost $650 million?

 Johnny Depp claims he discovered that he had lost $650 million in movie earnings, at a meeting with his accountant in 2016. This was immediately prior to an...
Mid-Day

Amber Heard 'was verbally and physically abusive,' Johnny Depp's bodyguard says at trial

 Johnny Depp's security chief alleged Thursday that Amber Heard physically abused Depp during the couple's tempestuous marriage, giving testimony to support...
CBC.ca Also reported by •HNGNBBC News

Tweets about this