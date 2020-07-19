‘Shadow’ lenders can leave college students in the dark
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () A new high school graduate may take out about $37,200 in student loans for college, according to a recent NerdWallet study. And for many of them, that won’t be enough. Thirty-eight percent of students borrow additional money for college via credit cards, home equity loans and other non-student loans, according to a May 2020 report […]
Two Nigerian students of Uttarakhand's Roorkee Institute of Technology (RIT) were thrashed in college by security guards. Police said they have arrested eight people in connection with the case. The arrested people include college director, five security guards, registrar and a non-teaching staff....
COVID-19 has changed some of the ways prospective college students are deciding where to go to school. Jennifer Mayerle speaks with Cindy Olson, the Vice President of Enrollment Management at Dunwoody..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:37Published
Tweets about this
School Money Shadow lenders can leave college students in the dark - Worcester Telegram https://t.co/JAvSRmgKFm https://t.co/SbHEPSONCN 11 hours ago
Ruth Anderson ‘Shadow’ Lenders Can Leave College Students in the Dark | Headline Wealth https://t.co/WmqeP601uP 18 hours ago
jackie oszczudlak ‘Shadow’ lenders can leave college students in the dark - ABC News - https://t.co/DRSDHVa16t via @ABC1 day ago
KLBK News Some of the lenders operate with little accountability, according to a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. https://t.co/VIXxJyEwxu 1 day ago
N.O. CityBusiness 'Shadow' lenders can leave college students in the dark https://t.co/8LTNKv7pqv 1 day ago
School Money ‘Shadow’ lenders can leave college students in the dark - ABC News https://t.co/2UUagBEIUz 1 day ago
Deccan Herald The line between student loans and loans marketed toward students can be murky. https://t.co/aQVzH7VGC7 1 day ago
Brad Hughes National: "Shadow education finance market" lenders can leave college students in the dark; murky line cited betwee… https://t.co/vkIRlheyRo 1 day ago