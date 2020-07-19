Global  
 

‘Shadow’ lenders can leave college students in the dark

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
A new high school graduate may take out about $37,200 in student loans for college, according to a recent NerdWallet study. And for many of them, that won’t be enough. Thirty-eight percent of students borrow additional money for college via credit cards, home equity loans and other non-student loans, according to a May 2020 report […]
