Southampton wins 2-0 to keep Bournemouth in drop zone Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Southampton showed little mercy to south coast rival Bournemouth on Sunday with a 2-0 win in the Premier League after late VAR drama. Deep into stoppage time Cherries academy graduate Sam Surridge thought he had canceled out Danny Ings’ opener for the Saints but the strike was ruled out for offside […] 👓 View full article