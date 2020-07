Applications taken for 1 day to replace Rep Lewis on ballot Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats will gather Monday to decide a replacement on November’s ballot for U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday after serving for more than 30 years in Congress. The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he […] 👓 View full article

