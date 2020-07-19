Donald Trump refuses to commit to accepting presidential election results if Joe Biden wins

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 15% among registered voters nationally and holds a 20-point lead when it comes to who Americans trust to handle the coronavirus..

Under siege over the coronavirus, continued protests, and bad polls versus Joe Biden, the president had a contentious interview with Fox News.

Hunkering down in his Delaware basement has not protected Joe Biden from political attacks. That he is receiving jabs from those on the political right is..

(CNN)In normal presidential elections, the labors of campaign strategists don't change much. Underlying conditions in the country drive the outcome. In the..

Mr. Biden is running a risk-averse campaign in states like Wisconsin, where a broad coalition of supporters is emerging. Even Republicans are noticing.

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden



