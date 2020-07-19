Global  
 

Leicester’s Champions League bid rocked by loss to Tottenham

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane took his tally to 23 goals in this injury-restricted season with a brace as Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0 on Sunday to enhance its Europa League qualification hopes. It was a damaging defeat for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Leicester remains in the Champions League places — where it has been since last […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester 01:30

 Leicester have several key players missing and Tottenham could take the home advantage.Take a look at the stats here.

