Leicester’s Champions League bid rocked by loss to Tottenham
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane took his tally to 23 goals in this injury-restricted season with a brace as Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0 on Sunday to enhance its Europa League qualification hopes. It was a damaging defeat for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Leicester remains in the Champions League places — where it has been since last […]
