Messi scores twice as Barcelona finishes with rout of Alavés Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

VITORIA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona closed out its Spanish league campaign with a 5-0 rout at Alavés on Sunday. The goals moved Messi closer to becoming the first player to finish as the league's top scorer in seven different seasons. He has 25 goals, four more than striker Karim Benzema