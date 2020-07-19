Global  
 

Man United’s Bailly taken off after 2nd clash of heads

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was wheeled off on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask after a second clash of heads during Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea. Bailly had returned to action after an aerial collision with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. But there was another heavy blow to Bailly’s head […]
