Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive this month amid a surge in the state, a health official said Sunday. Nearly all of the children, most of whom are 1 year old or younger, are expected to recover […]
