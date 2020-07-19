Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () HOUSTON (AP) — Most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive this month amid a surge in the state, a health official said Sunday. Nearly all of the children, most of whom are 1 year old or younger, are expected to recover […]
Eighty-five infants under age 1 year old have tested positive for coronavirus in one county in Texas.
Local officials are imploring residents to help stop its spread, reports CNN.
Texas is slowly but..