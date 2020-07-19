Global  
 

Watford fires Nigel Pearson with 2 Premier League games left

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford fired manager Nigel Pearson on Sunday with only two games remaining this season as the team tries to stay in the Premier League. The surprise move saw Watford announce internal promotions with Hayden Mullins taking charge for the remaining games, assisted by Graham Stack. Pearson was hired in December until […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season 00:59

 Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the...

Nigel Pearson sacked by Watford amid Premier League relegation scrap

Nigel Pearson sacked by Watford amid Premier League relegation scrap Watford manager Nigel Pearson has been sacked as they fight to avoid Premier League relegation with just two games of the season remaining
Daily Star Also reported by •FOX SportsBBC SporttalkSPORTDerby TelegraphCBS Sports

News24.com | Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson - reports

 Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with just two games left in their fight for Premier League survival, according to British media reports on Sunday.
News24 Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDerby TelegraphCBS Sports

