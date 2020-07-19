Watford fires Nigel Pearson with 2 Premier League games left

Pearson: West Ham game very important



Watford manager Nigel Pearson says Friday's match against West Ham is one in which both sides have "an awful lot to gain", as the clubs battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:26 Published 3 days ago

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season



Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago