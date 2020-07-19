Watford fires Nigel Pearson with 2 Premier League games left
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford fired manager Nigel Pearson on Sunday with only two games remaining this season as the team tries to stay in the Premier League. The surprise move saw Watford announce internal promotions with Hayden Mullins taking charge for the remaining games, assisted by Graham Stack. Pearson was hired in December until […]
Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the...
Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with just two games left in their fight for Premier League survival, according to British media reports on Sunday. News24 Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Derby Telegraph •CBS Sports
