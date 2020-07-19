Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland protests spur House Democrats to call for probe into use of federal officers against protesters

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
They said the administration "abused emergency authorities to justify the use of force against Americans exercising their right to peaceful assembly."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest [Video]

Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest

Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, have gone on for 50 nights. And according to Newser, things got ugly in Portland on Saturday night. That's when protesters set a police union building ablaze and authorities told them to move on—or else. The AP reports that police soon put out the fire and began clearing the downtown area, at times using teargas.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Portland protests: Mayor demands federal troops leave city

 Mayor Ted Wheeler accuses troops of "sharply escalating" protest-related violence.
BBC News

Portland, Oregon, police declare Saturday gathering a riot after another night of protest, unrest

 Local officials have bristled at the increased presence of federal law enforcement officers in Portland and have asked for them to leave the city.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

ACLU of Colorado sues Denver over police officers' use of force against protesters [Video]

ACLU of Colorado sues Denver over police officers' use of force against protesters

The ACLU of Colorado and a Denver law firm filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280 and others injured during the George Floyd protests against the city of Denver for the police..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:54Published
Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby [Video]

Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby

Business Insider The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, according to CNN. CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided. Reporters were asked to leave..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests [Video]

Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests

Gizmodo reports the Department of Homeland Security deployed aircraft in Dayton, Ohio, New York City, Buffalo, and Philadelphia, among other cities. The drones and aircraft were taking footage of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Oregon AG sues federal agencies over Portland arrests, says tactics are similar to kidnapping

 The lawsuit comes after federal authorities allegedly injured and threatened peaceful protesters in Portland.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CTV News

Portland reaches knockout stage after 2-1 win over Houston

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri scored and the Portland Timbers clinched a spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPRNewsy

Portland Timbers defeat Houston 2-1 at MLS is Back tournament

Portland Timbers defeat Houston 2-1 at MLS is Back tournament Portland Timbers came out on top over the Houston Dynamo Saturday night. Jeremy Ebobisse’s strike put the Timbers on the scoreboard in the first half and Diego...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this